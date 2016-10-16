Morning Thoughts

I was hoping to have some interesting photos to post today of the food truck event yesterday at the soccer field. But was a bust. Only two food trucks showed up. I didn't even stay.
We are in the high season now. Restaurants are busy and the traffic is awful. I have to cross the carretera to get into town and it takes a long time. Sometimes the traffic is backed up for blocks. And this is just the beginning of high season. Rentals are filling up. Grocery stores are crowded. Of course the Wednesday market is so crowded it is difficult to walk there.
I don't have anything important to write about today. I just am feeding the blog. Otherwise it is going to die. I haven't been writing on it much lately. From being sick to being bored. It takes a lot of energy to keep it alive and well. And when I am not feeling well, I neglect it.
Happy Sunday everyone. I will look for an old photo to put on here that may make you smile.
Sundays in the Ajijic Plaza are always fun. Maybe I will walk down there this afternoon with Chico and take some photos of all the new people in town.
Thanks for the post. It is always difficult to get things done when not feeling well. Here's to you and Chico having a pleasant, renewing walk this afternoon.ReplyDelete
Thank you Kathie. Nice to know that I haven't lost all my readers yet. I will try to put on posts more often. PDelete
So glad you're better! You know I love your blog...I think I live in Mexico vicariously through you! Hope you had a good day. So lovely here this weekend, weather in the 70's and not a cloud in the sky.ReplyDelete
Greetings to Chico and Olive, as well.
Karen in VA
Thank you Karen. I bet the kids are excited about upcoming Day of the Dead celebrations. I hope to get some good photos for them. PDelete
Good Morning Pat from TEXAS. My Food Market truck came on chedule yesterday. Beautiful roma tomatoes/ Zuccini/ Fruits/ FRESH CROP GARLIC. Beautiful Papaya/ Pineapple/ Watermellon and Cantaloupe. BUT I SPENT MY BUDGET ON YELLOW AND RED CACTS FRUITS> I will be spending today juicing and freezing. Also got quarter bushel Nopales. I love it on Market days and the owner brought his wife and kids with him yesterday. I love reading about your life in AJIJIC and hope you get to feeling like your ADVENTUROUS self again soon. EXPLORE EXPLORE EXPLORE>ReplyDelete
Thank you Larry. Sounds like you are having fun. PReplyDelete