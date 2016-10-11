Morning Thoughts

I am posting a photo of a little girl in her beautiful white dress. Her mother is beside her. Maybe the other woman is the grandmother? They were all so proud. I don't know what special occasion this was for the little girl. Her family sells things on the carratera. She was sitting on the curb looking bored when I came upon the scene. I thought taking her photo would make her smile and it did. It was a brief pleasure for all of us. Sometimes having a camera comes in handy. I am not going to write any more for today. Feeling a little weak.
Lovely little girl in a pretty dress. Sure hope you're feeling better...ReplyDelete
Take care,
Karen in VA
Hi Karen, Thank you. I am okay now. My friend called this morning and he too was sick. We both ate together at the same restaurant so I am guessing it was from the same meal that we were served. So much for that restaurant. PDelete
Uh-oh. Well, I'm so glad you're better!!!Delete
Karen in VA
Thank you. I hope you are doing well. PDelete
Really good to see you back on the BLOG. Get more rest and stay positive.ReplyDelete
Thank you Larry.. I went swimming today. Feeling better. PDelete
Glad it is "only" food issue! At least it shall pass! lol Looks like the sweet little girl's First Communion dress! Thanks, made me smile, too!ReplyDelete
Thank you Debra for commenting. PDelete
Perhaps the little girl just received her First Holy Communion which would be the reason for the white dress.ReplyDelete
Hi Donna, I am not Catholic so I don't know about what they do but that sounds like a logical theory. Thanks,pDelete