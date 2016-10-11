Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Morning Thoughts

I have been sick again. Stayed in bed all day yesterday. Feeling better today so I hope I am well again. Just in case, I am staying close to home for awhile. 

I am posting a photo of a little girl in her beautiful white dress. Her mother is beside her.  Maybe the other woman is the grandmother? They were all so proud. I don't know what special occasion this was for the little girl. Her family sells things on the carratera. She was sitting on the curb looking bored when I came upon the scene.  I thought taking her photo would make her smile and it did. It was a brief pleasure for all of us.  Sometimes having a camera comes in handy.  I am not going to write any more for today. Feeling a little weak. 
 
  1. Lovely little girl in a pretty dress. Sure hope you're feeling better...
    Take care,
    Karen in VA

    1. Hi Karen, Thank you. I am okay now. My friend called this morning and he too was sick. We both ate together at the same restaurant so I am guessing it was from the same meal that we were served. So much for that restaurant. P

    2. Uh-oh. Well, I'm so glad you're better!!!
      Karen in VA

    3. Thank you. I hope you are doing well. P

  2. Really good to see you back on the BLOG. Get more rest and stay positive.

    1. Thank you Larry.. I went swimming today. Feeling better. P

  3. Glad it is "only" food issue! At least it shall pass! lol Looks like the sweet little girl's First Communion dress! Thanks, made me smile, too!

  4. Perhaps the little girl just received her First Holy Communion which would be the reason for the white dress.

    1. Hi Donna, I am not Catholic so I don't know about what they do but that sounds like a logical theory. Thanks,p

