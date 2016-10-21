Lunch Time Restaurant and the Shih Tzu

I had lunch a couple of days ago at one of my favorite restaurants, Lunch Time. The owner showed me the one Shih Tzu puppy that she still owns. She gave the others away. A few weeks ago I took photos of the puppies when they were no larger than the palm of her hand. Now they are much bigger.
Looks like a lovely place and a delicious lunch. Glad you are feeling better!ReplyDelete
Thank you Scott. PDelete
That is a lot of food, for me. Do they let you have a container to take home, if you need one? I also love their ceiling.Delete
Yes I almost always take home part of my food here. PDelete
Ring my doorbell next time and I will join you for lunch.ReplyDelete
will do. PDelete
I am envious lunch looks great what a cute dog Maybe Chico needs a new friend. Are the ceilings in the restaurant real brick. I remember vaulted brick ceilings in Guadalahara year ago.ReplyDelete
Hi Larry, thanks for writing. Yes real brick. The ShuhTzu ran away from Chico. So no new friend for him. PDelete