Flooded Streets

I woke up at four am and we were having a very loud storm, thunder and lots of rain. I went back to sleep and when it got light I went into my front room and heard lots of noise. The rain had stopped. I looked out the front window and my street was flooding. The noise was all the water rushing by. Lots of debris was coming down with the water. It was too deep for me to even walk out my door. In a couple of hours it was all gone but the garbage. But the street next to mine, Upper Revolution, was still flooding. They needed lots of help to get it blocked off. Here is a photo of that street in the afternoon.
Look closely up the street and you will see all the water running down. They were trying to block it off but they only managed to divert it a bit.
That looks scary. Hope you didn't have any water inside. Good that you don't live on the next street. Does this happen a lot?ReplyDelete
Hi Donna, I didn't have any water in my house. There was a lot of flooding both here and in Guadalajara. There was an article about it in the Guadalajara Reporter. It is one of the worst I have seen since living here. PDelete
You have not posted recently - hope all is okay.ReplyDelete
Thank you for your concern, not feeling well.... pDelete
Hi Pat,ReplyDelete
Sorry to see you're not feeling well. Hope you get to the doctor.
Please take care of yourself,
Karen in VA
Thank you. PDelete