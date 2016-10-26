Curious Chico in my garden

Lots of great photos. Thanks!Perhaps there is an "expert" at the LPS that can help you. There are a few people in the area who use Blogger and I believe, iPads as well. Such as Jim, from Jim & Carole's Mexican Adventure who uses an iPad.People come and go, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't meet the newcomers or simply those you haven't met yet.
Great idea. There is a meeting at LCS on technical things. I will go to the next meeting. Thanks. P
i like this picture - really nice light. I take pictures with my iPad and often think they are better than my camera. They are also easy to crop and do other edits on.
HI Pat, I did some editing with this photo of Chico. It is fun to do that. See you at the thriller dance Saturday night? P
Love the pic of Chico!Karen in VA
Thank you Karen. I will get some Day of the Dead photos soon. P
He seems to be asking WHAT IS THAT THING???? Does not look like a camera to me. HA HA HA
Hi Larry, Good to hear from you. Maybe he is looking at a passing bird? P
